Locking in with storytelling

During lockdown, many SA parents and caregivers have been left feeling worried and confused. The nationally imposed lockdown means that individuals are

required to stay at home for their own and others' safety.

For both children and adults, it is normal to experience a range of emotions about it - fear, anxiety, loneliness, boredom, sadness and even anger.

The lack of normal daily routines can be disorienting and frustrating for family members. And without the safety net of school and work, family members are required to spend an unusually large amount of time with each other.

During times of stress and anxiety,

babies and children are directly influenced by their parents' responses.

Children are as sensitive as adults to the changes and pick up on their parent or caregiver's emotions - often subconsciously internalising adults' emotional states and reactions.

During this time, adults and children alike form their own narratives to better understand crises. This becomes harder when they feel disconnected from the community and their surroundings.

Thus, maintaining an engaging and

interactive relationship with children in the home is crucial in helping them cope throughout this difficult time. Children, like adults, seek to make sense of their world using stories.

All human beings are innately storytellers.