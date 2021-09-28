Moloto beneficiaries still waiting for their land
At least 200 beneficiaries said they are struggling to get their land back due to their association being placed under administration
Beneficiaries of land restitution in Moloto, Mpumalanga, are demanding that their communal association be taken out of administration in order to get their land back.
The Moloto Communal Property Association was placed under administration in 2013 by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development due to maladministration...
