Five things experts say happy couples regularly do together

While you may lead a busy life, it can be hard to make room for some quality time for your significant other, even though it is something as simple as sharing a meal or as extravagant a week-long vacation.

Although you do spend quite a lot of time with your partner, you might have wondered how much of that time is actually spent doing things together.

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Jenni Skyler, spending time together creates “a teamwork structure” that serves as the foundation of your relationship.

“Teamwork is an essential ingredient for the sustainability of long-term relationships, allowing partners to cultivate shared relationship goals and create a meaningful, shared life,” Skyler advises.

Want to give your relationship the structure it needs? Here are five ways to spend meaningful time with your partner:

Celebrate the little things

As anniversaries and birthdays come once a year, you don’t need to wait for something “celebratory” to happen in order to celebrate your relationship or marriage.

Psychologist and co-founder of Positive Life Answers Mary Ann Mercer advises the importance of marking your calendar to celebrate events such as your first date, the date you got engaged and your wedding, but it is also worth celebrating little moments, such as a promotion or the achievement of a personal goal.