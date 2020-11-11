New book club society to be launched in Pretoria.

In an effort to add another dimension to the reading experience, a new book club society has been born in Tshwane.

The Tshwane Book Club Society (TBCS) will be launched today at Li’TheCa restaurant in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

The aim of the society for book clubs is to allow readers to engage with local authors.

“It’s actually going to be a collective of academics and creatives, people who like literature, the people who love reading books. So that’s actually what inspired the whole initiative," Lindiwe Pholo, founder of TBCS, says.

There will be no membership fee for the society. “The importance actually would be for people to engage directly with the author of their favourite book and to unpack themes, you know the story-lines, that’s what we intend to get and obviously most importantly to network, and it’s going to be a unique, rare feature that is not the norm at the conventional book clubs," she adds.