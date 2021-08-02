Nurturing Holistic Wellness for a Better Quality of Life

Adopting a holistic approach to wellness reduces stress and makes for a healthier and happier you

According to a study conducted by sleep research site Savvy Sleeper, SA forms one of the 20 most stressed-out countries in the world. From a total of 69 cities in 53 countries, the city of Johannesburg ranked as the 18th most stressed city in the whole world. In today’s fast paced world, where our wellness can very easily be compromised, how does one journey towards holistic wellness and remain consistent?



Holistic wellness comes when the mind, body and soul are in harmony and perfectly balanced with each other. For Nonhlanhla “Nyaki” Halimana, a Johannesburg-based holistic wellness coach, holistic wellness is the vehicle to less stress, more balance and a better quality of life...