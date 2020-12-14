Role of youth entrepreneurs in Africa
The “Future of Work” refers to changes occurring within current socio-economic; workplace and workforce systems, affecting both present and future functioning of these ecosystems.
It is closely linked to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a growth in related technology and innovation factors such as automation, artificial intelligence, digitisation and professional skills – many of which are still evolving. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.