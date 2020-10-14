New ways of revenue need to be found
'Newspapers' sustainability not guaranteed in the future'
If newspapers do not innovate and find new ways of revenue streams, their sustainability is not guaranteed in the future.
This is the warning issued by Styli Charalambous, CEO and publisher of the Daily Maverick, as he reflected on the state of the media industry post Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.