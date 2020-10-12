Township business bill evokes mixed feelings

A bill that could restrict businesses of foreign nationals in Gauteng townships has been flagged as having the potential to increase xenophobia, but there is some support for it as a means to achieve an inclusive economy nationally.

The Gauteng government introduced the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill for public comment recently. If passed, the draft bill could restrict where foreign nationals may set up formal and informal businesses in SA’s economic hub.

The bill, which has been described as unconstitutional by a pro-migrant lobby group, is intended to designate township areas as places that are “reserved for the exclusive and sole [benefit] of citizens and people who have permanent residency status in the republic”.

Business for SA (B4SA) chair Martin Kingston told Sowetan sister publication Business Day that B4SA would support “several aspects” of the bill in national legislation.

“These include... the focus on facilitating inclusive growth in townships through improved access to finance, technology and support, as well as improving data collection and availability,” said Kingston.

“However, B4SA would be concerned around provisions similar to section 7(2) of the bill, which restricts designated business activities to citizens or permanent residents, and would urge reconsideration of similar provisions.”

Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Africa director of the International Commission of Jurists, said the bill would prohibit most non-citizens such as asylum seekers and refugees from large swathes of economic activity.

“Whatever the specific exclusions the bill ultimately includes, it could well increase existing xenophobic sentiment and could result in recurrences of xenophobic violence,” she said.