President Ramaphosa mourns land reform champion Dr Mahlati
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the death of land reform champion Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a 'blow to the farming community'.
Ramaphosa also hailed Mahlati, who died on Tuesday aged 55, as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women...
