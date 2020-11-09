Entrepreneur on mission to create superwomen

Milisa Mabinza, the founder of one of South Africa’s first solely black-woman-owned private equity fund for black women tech start-ups, is launching its first funded business, Native Nylon, a fashion e-commerce company to the tune of R200,000.

The private equity fund known as Khula Lula is led by a group of 20-something-year-old black women for black women entrepreneurs.

“When I was six years old, my father showed me an Old Mutual investment for my university fees and even though I didn’t really understand what he was showing me, that was the seed [planted],” said Mabinza.

The 29-year-old from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape said she was raised by her mom who is a teacher and her late father who was a doctor.

“My love for entrepreneurship and business comes from my upbringing. My grandparents, siblings, mom and dad are in some form of business,” she said.

Mabinza, who is a University of Johannesburg alumni, graduated with a BCom honours in investment management.

But it was the death of her beloved father last year that led to her taking the leap into building up her own private equity fund.