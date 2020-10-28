Government, private sector must ease accessing funds by SMMEs

There is no denying the fact that Covid-19 has dealt a major blow to our economy and small businesses in particular.

As the country mulls over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, which dwells on grand infrastructure projects and public employment programmes, this is also the time to consider the significance of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the plan to economic recovery. This is a call to support small businesses at all levels of government and private institutions.

A 2018 study from the Small Business Institute (SIB) reveals that 98.5% of formal businesses in SA fall into the category of small and medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs). They each employ between one and 250 people.

However, that was before Covid-19 came into the picture. The SIB estimates that our economy will lose as many as 55,000 small businesses due to them not being able to keep afloat and therefore forced to shut down because of the pandemic. This will cause hundreds of thousands of job losses.

At the beginning of the lockdown this year, government announced a loan guarantee scheme worth R200bn, earmarked for business loans for struggling businesses. However, the South African SME Finance Association (Sasfa) estimates that only R13bn worth of funds from that scheme was successfully taken up by qualifying businesses at the end of August. Interestingly, the proportion of SMEs which successfully qualified for this scheme was less than 35% in May. Given the tremendous need for funding, one would be forgiven to assume or expect that small businesses would be more eager to grab this funding opportunity.

However, a closer look at the lack of uptake of the assistance loans points to a greater systematic problem over the access to funding for SMEs in the country.

There is no shortage of literature and personal testimonies, from local entrepreneurs, lamenting about how government policies and finance institutions are very risk averse and require significant time to understand their complicated processes.