Student entrepreneurs open up air travel
Two university of Cape Town students aggrieved by the high cost of travelling home for holidays and semester breaks have come up with a groundbreaking business idea that has made travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country.
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, 22, and Lwanda Shabalala, 22, have created a business called AirStudent, primarily aimed at students studying outside their home provinces, which enables the students to travel in groups to get more affordable and competitive travel fares by plane or bus. ..
