Mahlati chose to be an agent of change in her short life

Born: September 7 1965

Died: October 13 2020

Funeral:

By Bongiwe Njobe

Dr Vuyokazi Felicity Mahlati (née Zondani) was born in 1965 and raised in Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape. Her formal education journey was continuous. She started her education at a farm school where her mother taught, and later went to a missionary boarding school for her higher education.

This is where her passion for seeking alternatives to the oppressive education system of the time began, choosing to be an agent of change. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor of science degree at the University of the Western Cape, a Mastesr of science in social policy and planning from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a PhD from the University of Stellenbosch.

The theme for her PhD epitomised the essence of her professional journey – a relentless focus on the role of value chains in mainstreaming rural entrepreneurs into global markets. Over the years that I have known her, our connections and conversations were consistently in relation to land-based development opportunities that could result in the empowerment of black people, especially women.

The first of these was when she was a champion through the first Plant Fibre Cluster pilot for the legalisation of hemp, and we worked together to try to create conditions for the cultivation and processing of hemp with the idea that it could stimulate socioeconomic prosperity for the people of the Eastern Cape. Subsequently, when government initiated the Commercialisation of Goats Initiative – intended to empower black people unlock value in their goat assets – she joined the process consistent with her appreciation for the multipurpose value of goats in African communities.

Vuyo was unwavering in her pursuit for solutions for the transformative development in general and of SA agriculture. She was ready to put her hand up to be part of the solution as demonstrated by the various roles she played in public policy such as contributing through research to the constitution-making process, appointments to various advisory boards, including the Integrated Urban Development Framework Panel, the National Planning Commission, and the Global Advisory Council of Corporate Women Directors International and the Impact Hub Global Advisory Council.