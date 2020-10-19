Two pharmacists ditch academic careers to start Black IQ chain

A look at Black IQ, the country's largest black-owned pharmacy group

When two pharmacy lecturers met more than 20 years ago, Mogologolo David Phasha and Andrew Bediako were mainly concerned with teaching their students at Medunsa.



As their relationship extended to more than colleagues, Phasha and Bediako, who hail from Limpopo and Ghana, respectively, started using the cramped office they shared at the University of Pretoria musing on the best formulas to exit the academic world...