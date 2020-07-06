Zuma deepens meaning of justice delayed is justice denied

Justice delayed is justice denied is a legal saying which means that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as no remedy at all.

In the case of former president Jacob Zuma, who has managed to circumvent the legal process for close to two decades, through his so-called Stalingrad strategy, the maxim can be paraphrased as justice derailed is justice denuded.

Since 2005, Zuma has done everything in his power to ensure he never answers to the allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him although he has professed to yearning for his day in court.

Zuma came under the radar of the NPA in 2004 when his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik was charged with fraud and corruption for having solicited a R500,000 bribe for Zuma in return for his support and influence during the infamous Arms Deal. The first instance of the derailment of justice came when then NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka declined to prosecute Zuma alongside Shaik, stating that "there was prima facie evidence of corruption, but insufficient to win the case in court".

Shaik was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison but served only two years and four months, mostly in the prison hospital. He was said to be in the final stages of a terminal illness but survives to this day.