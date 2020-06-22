We need sustainable practical ways to end all violence

SA is in dire need of sustainable solutions to the scourge of violent crime, including gender-based violence (GBV).

The rate of violent crime, including murder, assault and rape among others, is unacceptably high, earning our country the dubious honour as one of the leading crime capitals in the world.

Added to this toxic mix, one can throw in the sporadic outbreaks of xenophobic violence meted out on our African brethren.

Taxi violence also rears its ugly head from time to time, claiming many lives in its wake. We can also count in gang violence and car hijackings to this macabre list.

Recently, there has been a renewed spike in GBV with the murders of women, including Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was murdered while eight months pregnant with her body found hanging from a tree.

Naledi Phangindawo died after being hacked with an axe while attending a function at Mossel Bay.

In her case, a 34-year-old man has since turned himself in to the police.