Why did Collins Khosa's murder not elicit same fury as Floyd's?

The contrasting reactions to the murders of George Floyd and Collins Khosa at the hands of the police and soldiers call for a deeper scrutiny of racism.

Minneapolis resident Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. His sin was having allegedly purchased cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

Floyd had pleaded for his life, exclaiming several times that he could not breathe. His pleas fell on deaf ears as Chauvin, with his three fellow officers failing to restrain him, slowly snuffed the life out of him.

Floyd's brutal killing triggered demonstrations in more than 75 US cities against police brutality, police racism and lack of police accountability.

This cynical act of police brutality drew collective outrage from Americans across racial boundaries. Swift action followed with the arrest of Chauvin and his three fellow officers. Widespread condemnation of their actions followed.

Condemnation was not confined to the US, with foreign countries also expressing their concern with the turn of events. Protest actions were organised in many foreign countries to pledge solidarity with the American people. Religious leaders also joined this chorus of condemnation.