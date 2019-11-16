Electricity debt impasse will plunge us into darkeness

The impasse over the R18bn debt to Eskom by Soweto residents represents a ticking time bomb if quick and sustainable solutions are not found.

Eskom has resorted to electricity disconnections that have unfortunately affected paying households. A civic grouping calling itself the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation unsuccessfully took Eskom to court over the disconnections and proposed that residents be charged a monthly flat rate of R100 irrespective of consumption.

The SA Local Government Association, an organisation mandated to exercise oversight over local governments, has rightly argued that this proposal is unsustainable and not in keeping with the user-pay principle.

At the heart of the crisis is the culture of non-payment for services that was entrenched during the Struggle against apartheid. The resultant disconnections have accelerated the scourge of illegal connections.