Jacob Zuma court case postponed until September
Criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma have been postponed to September.
He made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday before judge Kate Pillay adjourned the matter.
A praise singer leads Jacob Zuma out of the Pietermaritzburg High Court. When asked how he is feeling, Zuna just raised his hand. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/h7ueyBqSyi— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) June 23, 2020
Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane wants the matter to be struck off the roll as the state asks for more time . But judge Kate Pillay replies that she can't possibly do that as the state has said it is ready to go to trial. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) June 23, 2020
Former president Jacob Zuma enters the Pietermaritzburg High Court dock. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/UbGsA7Bj1y— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) June 23, 2020
