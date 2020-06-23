South Africa

Jacob Zuma court case postponed until September

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 23 June 2020 - 12:06
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg high court on June 23 2020. Zuma will return to court in September.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma have been postponed to September.

He made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday before judge Kate Pillay adjourned the matter.

