Raise alarm on corruption to save SA

It is highly likely that had the invoices not surfaced on social media, there would be no investigation into how the OR Tambo municipality in the Eastern Cape was billed a ridiculous R4.8m for a door-to-door Covid-19 screening campaign.

On Friday leaked documents surfaced showing Phathilizwi Training Institution invoiced the district municipality about R3m on May 21 and days later, a further R1.8m. The company had been contracted to conduct a community outreach campaign, teaching people about Covid-19.