The 'wasted Zuma years' narrative is misleading

The time has come to interrogate the "Zuma nine wasted years" narrative, which seeks to suggest that the other years under different ANC presidents had been fruitful, and is at odds with the collective leadership mantra peddled by the same ANC.

This narrative gained traction since President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni publicly accused former president Jacob Zuma of overseeing nine wasted years of governance that brought about economic decline.

Zuma himself has countered this narrative by pointing out what he regards as successes of his presidency.

It is, however, important to critically analyse the tenures of the South African presidents since 1994 and what their contributions have bequeathed the people of SA.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was inaugurated on May 10 1994 as the first black South African president.

Despite the ANC winning the elections with an outright majority, he formed the government of national unity with opposition parties .

From the outset, Mandela worked hard to protect the South African economy from collapse, following the crisis precipitated by apartheid.

In the first year of his presidency, the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP), was introduced as a socio-economic policy framework which aimed to address the socio-economic problems brought about by apartheid.