SA badly needs new political voice
The chaotic scenes during President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session at the National Assembly is a reflection of the miserable state of our politics.
Insults, fisticuffs, name-calling and lewd gestures have all become par for the course in our parliament. Even aspirant porn star minister of foreigner affairs, Malusi Gigaba, could partake in the inanities with a suggestive gesture about the size of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's manhood. It was embarrassing to watch indeed.
During the scuffles Julius Malema called the DA's John Steenhuisen a "racist white boy" after the latter had referred to the EFF as VBS looters. The EFF have shown themselves as a bunch of intolerant people who have nothing to offer to SA except hooliganism and narrow nationalism.
It must be said that order was restored following Ramaphosa's response to ANC MP Makhubela Mashele about how the government plans to address the problem of ethnic chauvinism and narrow nationalism.
Ramaphosa alluded to the need for the acceleration of efforts towards social cohesion and nation-building. It must be said that throughout its almost 25 years in governance, the ANC has not fostered social cohesion and nation-building. What has become clear is that South Africa needs an alternative political party that will owe allegiance to the people of SA regardless of their race, culture or religion.
Nathaniel Lee by e-mail