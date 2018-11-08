SA badly needs new political voice

The chaotic scenes during President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session at the National Assembly is a reflection of the miserable state of our politics.

Insults, fisticuffs, name-calling and lewd gestures have all become par for the course in our parliament. Even aspirant porn star minister of foreigner affairs, Malusi Gigaba, could partake in the inanities with a suggestive gesture about the size of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's manhood. It was embarrassing to watch indeed.

During the scuffles Julius Malema called the DA's John Steenhuisen a "racist white boy" after the latter had referred to the EFF as VBS looters. The EFF have shown themselves as a bunch of intolerant people who have nothing to offer to SA except hooliganism and narrow nationalism.