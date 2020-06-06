Alcohol is a legal recreational beverage you cannot wish away

The CEO also expressed her apprehension, saying the hospital was going to face serious challenges going forward as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) added its voice to the furore by affirming that the lifting of prohibition on alcohol sales would now place even more pressure on the healthcare system. Clearly, minister of police Bheki Cele must feel vindicated since he had expressed his desire for a permanent ban on alcohol.

It seems other adherents to this school of thought include Sowetan columnist Malaika Mahlatsi and editor Thembela Khamango. In her column, "Jokes aside, state of our nation's defined by booze", Mahlatsi laments the lifting of the ban, stating her fears were confirmed within hours of liquor stores opening with people queuing to buy alcohol.

She also expressed a concern about seeing young people in those long queues.

Khamango then took this chain of thinking an octave higher by stating in melodramatic fashion that "If you braved a cold winter morning to go and queue outside a bottle store to buy alcohol, own it - you are an alcoholic. "(Buying a bottle not a licence to be reckless)."