Minister Mapisa-Nqakula out of touch with reality

Whether incompetent or misled, the manner in which the defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has so far handled the investigation into the killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa boggles the mind.

Two weeks ago, Mapisa-Nqakula expressed shock that an internal South African National Defence Force (SANDF) investigation report which acquitted soldiers involved in the violent altercation with Khosa had been published in the media.

The report formed part of the SANDF's legal documents filed in court, therefore formed part of public record.

Last week, Mapisa-Nqakula told a parliamentary oversight committee that as far as she was concerned, there was no report acquitting soldiers of wrongdoing because investigations are still continuing.

When challenged by the Khosa family lawyers on that claim, she doubled down and in a press statement on Friday and said she was in fact "not correct" that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

"The board of inquiry was not convened by the minister and does not report to her and thus what was confirmed to the court is that the defence force completed its internal investigation within the stipulated time frames as per the court's order," the press statement said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had asked the military ombud to conduct further investigations into the matter.