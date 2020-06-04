Enough is enough! Black lives do matter: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Protesters in the US are signalling that enough is enough and black lives matter enough to warrant getting out on the streets, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Thursday.

“Protests in response to the deaths of black people at the hands of police or military — George Floyd in the United States, Collins Khosa in South Africa, Adama Traore in France — speak to a growing rage across the globe at continued white supremacy and the use of state violence to support it,” said the foundation in a statement.

“As the case of South Africa demonstrates, such violence is to be found even in countries where black people hold the levers of government and of the state more broadly.”

The foundation said when communities were confronted by both resilient structural violence and attacks on their bodies, violent responses would occur.