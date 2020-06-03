All of us should make black lives matter

For the past week, major cities in America have resembled war zones, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets to push back against an inherently unjust and racist law enforcement system that hunts down black people.

The killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek Chauvin on that Minneapolis pavement a week ago is synonymous with the daily brutality experienced by black Americans.

Subsequently, the state's handling of the matter, in full view of the world, is symptomatic of global systems where power is often used to protect the privilege from responsibility.

For example, the official postmortem of Floyd's body which suggested that underlying health problems and toxins had also contributed to his death must be seen in the context of attempts by that state to minimise full liability on Chauvin, who is now facing murder charges.