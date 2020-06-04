Tripartite alliance launches campaign against racism, police brutality

The ANC-led tripartite alliance is launching a campaign against racism and police brutality inspired by the death of a US citizen George Floyd.

The alliance, consisting of the governing ANC, labour federation Cosatu and SACP​, wants South Africans to wear black attire for the next three Fridays to highlight racism and brutality.

Floyd was allegedly killed by a police officer who rested and pressed down his knee on his neck which resulted in him being unable to breathe.

The tripartite alliance said they were using this incident to highlight racism and law enforcement brutality in the country after Alexandra resident Collins Khosa recently died at the hands of the military.

According to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, the campaign will be officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

“It will be the start of our Black Fridays, where henceforth we all are called upon to wear black on this day of the week,” Duarte said.

“The Alliance Anti-Racism campaign, to be launched tomorrow, will also highlight the racism in our own society and against police and security force brutality. The deaths by citizens at the hands of security forces are of deep concern to the alliance.”

They were criticised for not starting the campaign when the death of Khosa was announced but seem more concerned about a life of an American more than that of a local.

ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule said the party had raised the Khosa matter with the government during their meetings on the fight against Covid-19.