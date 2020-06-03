A woman's appearance, demeanour should have no link to abusive behaviour

One afternoon while relaxing at home, playing in the background was a television reality show that my daughter was watching.

I was not paying much attention to it as I was preoccupied with catching up on my newspapers.

Additionally, my daughter and I have vastly different tastes when coming to the type of television content we consume. The show she was watching centred around intervening in quarrels between couples.

As the host was getting the background on the couple's problems, it was found out that the man physically abused his partner.

What struck me, and took me aback a bit, was the statement the host made, saying: "How do you beat up such a beautiful and loyal woman?". The show got my attention at this point.

What was an entertainment show in the background, quickly turned into a reminder of the dangerous opinions we have that perpetuate misogynism and problematic thinking around violence.

The host was probably "innocently" expressing himself and did not have any malicious intent.