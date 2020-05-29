Collins Khosa's family lawyer to lodge review of army report

Lawyers representing the family of Collins Khosa, who was killed allegedly by soldiers, will lodge a review of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) report that cleared troops of any wrongdoing.

The SANDF board of inquiry found that the confrontation between Khosa, 40, his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango and soldiers in Alexandra on April 10 had not led to his death when considering the postmortem report, and therefore the officers involved and the state were not liable for his death.

The postmortem, done by a junior pathologist, who worked unsupervised, revealed the cause of death was blunt force head injury. The board said after their investigations and based on some contradictions, they concluded that Khosa was conscious and healthy when the security forces left.

Commenting on the postmortem report, a neurologist consulted by the board, Prof Baker, raised concerns about a junior pathologist assigned to such "a sensitive case" and pointed to contradictions in the report.

The report also found that the soldiers involved were initially not trained for the mission before they were deployed and subsequently received training eight days before the Khosa incident.

The report was signed off and approved by the SANDF chief of joint operations Lt-Gen Rudzani Maphwanya.

Khosa's family lawyer Wikus Steyl said they don't accept the report.