Covid-19 brings to the fore importance of the family unit

The family unit is where the basic needs of food, shelter, clothing and safety are met. Within this environment, members can experience nurturing, and develop a sense of identity and belonging.

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unexpected phenomenon that has placed South African families in unknown territory.

Amid uncertainties and threats related to the transmission of the virus, the much-needed measures by the government to curb the spread of infections brought about drastic change in people's lives.

We are well aware of the frustrations of people who are confined to their property for most of the day, not being able to move around freely.

In an unprecedented situation, changes in family life involved members being in close proximity for most of the day, parents having to assume responsibility for their children's schooling and, for many, social isolation when living alone or in institutions such as old-age homes.

Without doubt, the effects of Covid-19 have brought about immense challenges. Many parents, caregivers and/or breadwinners are confronted daily with uncertainties related to employment, possible dismissal, their ability to earn a living wage, access to financial or other material support, and the immediate and long-term economic impact of the pandemic, among others.