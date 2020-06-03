Mayor is the latest Eastern Cape ANC official to test positive for Covid-19

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said Sokanyile was in quarantine. “We have been assured that steps have been taken to secure treatment of the executive mayor and to provide support to her family,” he said.

Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials and others in the leadership structure of the OR Tambo Covid-19 command council who have been in contact with her are screened and have heeded the call for testing.

“We wish comrade Thokozile Sokanyile a full and speedy recovery and we are sending our support to her and to the people of the OR Tambo district.”

Ngcukayitobi called on people to adhere to lockdown regulations. “Be courageous, abide by the regulations, get screened and tested,” he said, also wishing all ANC members who have tested positive for the virus a speedy recovery.