Stranded South African describes debilitating anxiety amid no job, cash

“I lost more than 7kg and developed an anxiety disorder where I basically claw the skin of my index finger from anxiety [and] that leaves my fingers looking like raw meat.

“I was eating one meal a day and it was usually vegetables — potatoes, pumpkin, carrots or anything real cheap.

“Then one day I was just really down and out, no food, no money,” he said.

In desperation, Van Niekerk appealed for help on a WhatsApp group for South Africans in Vietnam.

“First there was nobody that offered to help and then Charmaine [Page] saw it and that very night she and a lovely couple brought me some food.

“I started crying when I saw all the food that they brought me.

“So for a time it got better with the food support but then the big hit came when I found out that on the day of my flight [in March] SA [went into] lockdown.

“Standing at the empty airport, I just broke down.

“I had spent my very last funds on getting to the airport and now everything was gone,” Van Niekerk said.

With no way of getting home, he made his way back to Hanoi, where his landlord allowed him to stay at a reduced rate.

“So I sold most of what I had to cover the rent,” Van Niekerk said.