My mother lives on in me - and my kid behaves just the way I did

Mother has always been a great influence and guiding light to me. From the days she introduced me to Readers' Digest and the Singer sewing machines, to the day she took me to a modelling agency to correct my pigeon toe.

She taught me to read and write before I could even talk coherently. Most of her flaws were forgivable, and all her cardinal sins were lifelong teachings to us. The good stuff always overshadowed everything else, and occurred often enough for me to almost think she was perfect.

Come to think of it, I always designed my life to be the opposite of what she went through. She is the "reverse" role model in all things that really mattered to me.

And somehow, this has always worked wonders, and I have never found myself having to look far out for inspiration, even with things that Mother had little knowledge or talent in.

She birthed six kids, in exactly 10 years! I always respected her for that.

I can imagine the strength it takes to carry six lives to term and wash all their nappies by hand!

So, I had one child with disposable nappies, and a washing machine. And have become so vain I have to consider the effects of pregnancy on my body before even thinking about skipping a pill.

Then Mother had a full set of AMC pots, and they were not just décor. She actually used them to cook daily. If you had visited our home in Daveyton, you would have believed that we had "TV-type" dinners around that massive dining table that could extend to fit 12 seats.