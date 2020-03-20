Home is no place for work, it is for naps

I had always imagined the fourth industrial revolution would be liberating, and somewhat less labour intensive as technology and all its advancements relieves the burden of hard work and simplifies our daily lives.

So when the news of the spread of the corona virus pandemic hit us, and we realised just how much the proximity of our desks in those open-plan offices brought us nearer to death with every sneeze from a colleague, we all knew that this was eventually time to put our enthusiasm with technology, and claims that the "office" is backwards, to the test; help our kids with their schoolwork from home and work from home. It all sounded so easy.

When my first chance at enjoying the perks of working from home coincided with the forced closure of schools, and the unfortunate matter of the fibre line being faulty at our new home, I knew that this is not what I had signed up for.

I remember very well the encouragements from family and friend that I should maybe study teaching as it was the one career choices that guaranteed employment.

I refused because I know I do not have a single bone in me that wants to spend all day talking to kids.