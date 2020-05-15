Woman's body has been hounded since days of public toilet graffiti

We cannot deny that social media has evolved into a frightening stadium for trolls to drag just about anyone and everyone.

And it gets down right gory when even those who were once trusted and held in confidence by their lovers, use the platform to settle scores and betray the privacy and confidentiality of their romance.

It has been a horror to witness just how far people go.

There has hardly been a time when society was not inclined to publishing scandal, or disregarding privacy of lovers.

Even in the most unsophisticated and coy communities. In fact, I have been thinking about my own experiences with the leaking of intimate details, communication and nudes between lovers. It dates back to even pre-teens in a small rural town in KwaZulu-Natal.

Of course back then there were no cellphones, but such juicy details always found their way to an audience.

If you were a likeable smart kid like me, then you probably would have been your uncle's trusted ally.

My relationship with my uncles was tight enough for me to be promoted to messenger very early in life. I was entrusted with carrying letters between them and their girlfriends.