'Social drinker' in me starting to regret not stockpiling the wine

It took three days for my lockdown wine rations to be down to two bottles. The bottle meant for next weekend's oxtail pot also found itself down my throat.

The lockdown is like 21 Sundays with forced labour but no foreman staring at you. A day suddenly feels 36 hours long. I planted some potatoes on day four. I take a sip after each sentence when I write and then go and lie on my yoga mat and try to make sense of the hiking number of people dying of Covid-19.

I should have bought more wine. And maybe six more bottles, in case the "more wine" did not last throughout.

In fact, I should stop thinking I am a light drinker and appreciate that I never had enough time to test just how much alcohol I can take in a day.

And now I know I need about a bottle more than the occasional glass at dinner.

I have also been toying with the idea of maybe adding to the remaining wine with dashes of Coke to make it go further. or tonic?

In the meantime, the regulations around the SA lockdown have become a recipe for disaster to most. Literally!

I've sourced over 20 recipes for cooking potent juice and I am really starting to look at brown bread loaves and pineapple in a different way.