Locking down with a teen either can stifle or drive you up the wall

A slow clap to all parents of teenagers who haven't thought really hard about building a shack in the backyard and moving out of the house till schools are re-opened.

Bravo to you guys, I bet you are the types that don't even struggle to get the teen to take a photo with you. Just a photo. I can't even win with that!

I have been sitting in my bedroom looking at the garden outside and I realised that it may just be the only place I can find peace. Pity all hardware stores are closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

But I have figured that if I hang some of my linen on the outermost ropes on the rotary washing line, I could make a home there. The fresh flower scent from the garden would be a welcome breather.

I am starting to think that my sense of smell died on Day 6 of the lockdown, from walking into my son's room.