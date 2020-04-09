That won't get Stella her lockdown groove back

Ndosi pulls down his mask and wipes sweat off his forehead. His eyes pierce from under his suede hat and he starts pointing; "Don't know what is it is that Manana puts in his food to such an extent that Stella didn't cook in her home. She didn't go to Pick n Pay. Hey madoda. She breaks the law to eat kwaManana. Yini le ephekwa uMduduzi kanti? And maphoyisa, anybody who sees Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, mubophe!"

But that didn't happen. Instead, the president pulled a Mabena on us. Hawu, ntate Cyril! An apology is not one of the sanctions listed on your regulations and sanctions mos. I swear I have read each and every one of the updates because I take the lockdown so seriously that I know that my first responsibility is to be well-versed with the laws around it.

You would think that the one person responsible for administrating telecommunications would protest the capturing of photos of an occasion where she is blatantly violating what is currently the most revered regulations of our times.

In fact, we are all on special leave. No? In fact, most of the South Africans will be losing a great chunk of their salaries due to the lockdown.

In a country where ministers are Instagram queens and kings, flossing their opulent jet-setting lifestyles and red bottom shoes, we cannot accept a minister forsaking her salary at the expense of justice.