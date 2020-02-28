Plan to retire at 45 now clearly impossible

I am on my fifth job as an adult and just last week I had one of those mornings where the first words out of my mouth were foul and pretty much everything went down hill from there.

Such days are few and far between, but when they do hit me - I always wonder what exactly went wrong with my grand plan of retiring at 45!

Forty five was supposed to be that golden year when I hang my gloves and enjoy the rest of my life and my money.

I had it all figured out.

All I had to do was work hard and save the bulk of my earnings. Hell, I even thought I would own a good time piece by then and pass it on as a family heirloom. All this while my first Mercedes is still a gem and I am able to move around with it while living comfortably.

The idea of retiring at 45 looked doable when I first heard it as an ambitious teenager, from an old white man who told us it would be the best thing we gift ourselves.

I guess for the past generations, 45 was a different stage of life all together. They would have all of four children by the time they were 30, having married at 20 and anticipating to celebrate 50 years together before they rest in peace.