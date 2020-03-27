Use lockdown to find new ways to be you

So, ignore that itch to call your hairdresser or beautician for a sneak home visit. If you really cannot live through twenty one bad hair days, then cut that hair off!

And honestly, that dog is an animal. Stop cuddling him all day and let him be on all fours; you will be surprised at just how much walking, jumping and even running he is capable of doing with no human aid, and no leash. You on the other hand, may need a whole lot more motivation to get off the couch and exercise.

Fortunately, various fitness coaches have volunteered to record home fitness videos. Log on to any social media platform and try keep up with a few. If all fails, any 90s kwaito video by Arthur, Abashante and Boom Shaka has dance moves that will sure shed a few kilos if you put it on repeat and do like they do!

Yes, there will be some lives lost during this period, and most will not be related to Covid-19.

At this time, part of respecting the dead will include us refraining from attending funerals where we are not close relatives to the deceased - to avoid a commotion with the army trying to dismiss crowds.