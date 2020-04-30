Ramaphosa faces big test on vision for new economy

Announcing a cut to the public sector wage bill was the biggest sign yet that his administration is ready to rattle cages towards shifting the state into a better fiscal position. But the latest downgrade by Moody's indicated that this was not enough. Tougher decisions lie ahead. Leadership is everything. Making good on his vision is the greatest test for Ramaphosa. And right now, he has some momentum.

In his address, he began to speak to the broader mass of society, the ANC's core constituency. Topping up grants as well as allocations for the unemployed should go a long way to increase support for his leadership. More than the support to households and additional tax relief for businesses, the address was significant for his vision for the SA economy and society beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

Ramaphosa framed his bold vision in the following terms: "Our country and the world we live in will never be the same. We are resolved not merely to return our economy to where it was before the coronavirus, but to forge a new economy in a new global reality.

"Building on the cooperation that is being forged among all social partners during this crisis, we will accelerate the structural reforms required to reduce the cost of doing business, to promote localisation and industrialisation, to overhaul state-owned enterprises and to strengthen the informal sector."

Until the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa seemed to be unable to get significant movement towards the structural reforms he refers to.