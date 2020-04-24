Mboweni brushes aside concerns over borrowing from IMF, World Bank

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said the public seemed to be over-emphasising the fact that SA will borrow money from international financing houses to fund socio-economic measures to address the Covid-19 crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500bn injection on Tuesday. Mboweni spoke on Friday about how this amount will be raised.

He said there were different measures that will be used to raise the R500bn, the biggest of which was budget reprioritisation followed by the National Credit Guarantee Scheme, which could unlock R100bn to R200bn.