Is technology threatening jobs for humans?

The changing world of work has pitted workers against technology as SA's labour market begins to embrace opportunities brought by a new chapter in human development.

Tomorrow, as employees around the world celebrate Workers Day, the shop floors where labour unions mobilised thousands of members decades ago to fight in unison for their rights have been transformed. New technologies such as robotics have replaced employees and artificial intelligence has allowed technology to become a new frontier driving replacement of manual labour with machines.

Two aeronautical engineers who have built their own crop-spraying drones, Clive Mathe and Samuel Mathekga, believe their innovation saves farmers unnecessary costs on chemicals and workforce.

"The ability for these crop- spraying drones to apply the needed chemical more accurately, a 100% increase in chemical application efficiency, not only save on chemical costs for farmers but also decrease chemical usage, only applying necessary amounts accurately," Mathe said.

He said he believed the banking sector in SA had embraced the fourth industrial revolution better than other industries.