New Covid-19 grant for the jobless hailed

Around seven million unemployed South Africans qualify for the Covid-19 distress grant which has been hailed by economists and labour analysts as an important intervention by government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months, which will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and who do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment.

According to unemployment figures released by Statistics SA in February, there are around 6.7-million unemployed South Africans as per its Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Imraan Valodia, a Wits economics professor, said the intervention was "very needed".