Putting lives above economy is a tough but good decision

South Africans without private access make up about 84% of the population, so a drastic surge should be expected over the next few weeks.

A rise in the case numbers might seem like a step backwards, but in actual fact, higher numbers would mean an effective lockdown.

Currently, the number of official cases are not reflecting the true magnitude of the virus in the country. It is not something that can be fully ascertained in three weeks of lockdown.

But a higher number of cases means a wider reach of the government's tracking and tracing system.

Italy, which has the highest number of recorded deaths in Europe, has been in lockdown since March 9. With almost 200,000 cases and about 25,000 deaths recorded, the country is in a dire state.

But after five weeks of the lockdown, the number of patients in intensive care has dropped for the first time since the outbreak began. Recent data shows that the rate of infection has slowed down.

With more than 200,000 confirmed cases, the highest in Europe, Spain has seen a recent dip in rate of infection too. The prime minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain's three weeks of their lockdown have led to the daily decrease of cases going from 20% down to 6%.