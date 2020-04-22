Lockdown unlocks R500bn for welfare to deal with Covid-19 effects

"All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six month," he said.

The president said poverty and food insecurity had deepened dramatically in the course of just a few weeks.

"To reach the most vulnerable families in our country, we have decided on a temporary six month coronavirus grant. We will direct R50bn towards relieving the plight of those who are most desperately affected by the coronavirus."

Ramaphosa said a distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and who do not receive any other form of

social grant or Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payment.

He said the country's response was divided into three phases, with the first phase having started mid-March ahead of the lockdown.

"We are now embarking on the second phase of our economic response to stabilise the economy, address extreme decline in supply and demand and to protect jobs.

"As part of this phase, we are announcing this evening, a massive social and economic package of R500bn which amounts to about 10% of our GDP," the president said.