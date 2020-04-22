'Let's get back to work' - construction industry pleads for lifting of lockdown

The government is faced with the unenviable dilemma of weighing the cost of lives saved through lockdown against the lives lost through an inability to put food on the table, poverty and potential civil unrest. Some, including Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt, believe that the poverty and hardship caused by SA’s lockdown will lead to significantly more deaths than those caused by the virus. We understand that the government’s intervention is a time-buying exercise in which to marshal its resources and lay the groundwork for dealing with the virus when it hits pandemic proportions locally, estimated to be about August/September.

If we had unlimited resources at our disposal, lockdown would be extended until a vaccine was found. However, this is a scenario which even the world’s wealthiest countries can’t entertain, let alone a debt-ridden country which was already in recession before the virus struck.