Spur Group will not reopen its 600 restaurants under soft lockdown

The Spur Group will not be opening any time soon as it was hit hard financially by physical distancing rules even before the lockdown as customers stayed away.

Chief operating officer Mark Farrelly told CapeTalk radio on Tuesday how the group was keeping afloat during the lockdown.

He said that while he was a “massive” supporter of government initiatives to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a challenging time for business.

The group's suppliers - including the meat and poultry industries in South Africa and their Italian suppliers of flour - were suffering, he said.

“Our franchisees had lost hundreds of thousands of rands by the end of March. When we could only have 50 people at restaurants, we did not have patronage because people were concerned about contracting the virus,” said Farrelly.