Thomas Mlambo, Lebo Mashile & other celebs on what the lockdown has taught them

What is the first thing you are going to do when you finally come out of lockdown?

Lebo: I’m going to take my children to the park, they’re going to run around and have fun. My children are going stir crazy in the house, they don’t know what to do with themselves.

I don’t blame them because they’ve been home for a month now. I have a nine-year-old and a three-year-old who will be four in June. The nine-year-old kind of understands what’s going on, I can explain it to him and we can have conversations about it, but the youngest one does not understand.

He’s just happy that he doesn’t have to go to school but he keeps asking why we can’t go to the park, why we can’t go to the movies or McDonald’s — he just doesn’t understand.

Thomas: More than anything, I’d like to just travel. Leave and just go somewhere. Bump into someone on purpose and shake the customs official’s hand, just getting that stamp of freedom on my passport.

Rosie: I’d definitely run to my mom. Because, the communication to the villages wasn’t initially clear and she said was telling me it’s just a “Joburg disease”. And I explained to her that it affects everybody and they went on lockdown at home. When soldiers were sent, nobody had been warned but fortunately I had told her that this might happen. Can you imagine waking up one day and there are soldiers outside; you are my mother’s age, you come from the apartheid era, and suddenly you see this? That level of trauma for people who don’t know what’s going on has been my biggest worry.

Zulu: Releasing my music. We’ve been working on my project for the past two years and it was supposed to come out in April. It was my debut album and we had to push that back. As much as a lot of people are releasing music digitally, that is not how we had planned my roll-out so unfortunately we just have to wait until after. I just can’t wait to get on stage and perform.

Bongeziwe: I’m going to meet up with some people that have been on my mind during the lockdown. I really think this lockdown has made people fall in love with relationships and connections.