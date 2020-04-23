ANC councillors looting food parcels a disgrace to decency

The reports about councillors looting food parcels, selling them off and giving them as gifts to their friends and supporters is just another wake-up call.

The trust deficit between citizens and leaders which was already something to be concerned about before Covid-19 is only likely to grow during lockdown.

At a time of crisis and deep uncertainty, communities need councillors who are conscientious. And frankly, councillors who can muster even just a semblance of selflessness can serve as a source of comfort.

The opportunism, as it has been called, demonstrated by the looters who are said to be mostly members of the ANC, is not a seed that germinated suddenly, fertilised by the prevailing conditions of a national state of disaster.

As it goes, they will not let a good opportunity go to waste. They have a hawk-like gaze, primed to take advantage of any situation, and of anybody, to take what spoils they can.

The situation can't be characterised merely as corruption. There is a soul depravity, a moral deficiency that will not be cured by appeals to principles of good governance and even by prosecutions.

Why must poor black people have to take to the streets to protest against a government that claims to care about them, especially at a time of national crisis?

Why should they be subjected to the indignity of exposing themselves to a deadly virus when they should be practising social distancing, like privileged citizens in the suburbs who face no food insecurity?

Why should they be met by police aggression and reprimand when they use the only means they have to be heard, after days - and even years - of being disregarded?

It is an understatement to say that this is a sad state of affairs. It is shameful.

Whatever steps the national government takes, nothing will make a difference until the ANC takes a good hard look at itself and acknowledges that oppression under its governments could be comparable or perhaps be worse than that of its apartheid predecessors.

